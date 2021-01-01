Tissot T Classic Le Locle Automatic Mens Watch T0064283605801

Rose gold PVD stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed rose gold PVD bezel. Black dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Seconds sub-dial above the 6 o'clock position. Automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Screw down case back. Case diameter: 39.2 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Round case shape. Band length: 7 inches. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. TissotStrap with: 18 mm. T Classic Le Locle Automatic Black Dial Black Leather Mens Watch T0064283605801.