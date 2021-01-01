Tory Burch T Monogram T Hardware Embroidered Boot

Directly from Tory Burch - The T Monogram is a classic pattern inspired by traditional Pennsylvania Dutch quilting, and celebrating our iconic logo. Meticulously crafted in woven jacquard, the collection speaks to the timelessness of great style. The T Hardware Boot features a needlepoint embroidered cheetah with a confident expression. The stitchwork references a tradition in Tory's family, one that her parents, Buddy and Reva, shared with her. The tall boot is finished with gold lock hardware and a rubber lug sole. Tory Burch Official Site.