T-rex Green Indian ringneck, Pet Birb memes Screaming Parrot T-Shirt

Green Indian ringneck T-shirt by FandomizedRose for indian ringneck owners and bird lovers. Birbs are hilarious and cute, they scream and think they're tyrannosaurus rex! Their shadow is a dinosaur for real! It's birb evolution! The design contains the cute doodle of a green indian ringneck who screams, he's a dinosaur. The grey shadow is a t rex and is scary. The style is simple and minimal, perfect gift idea for a friend who loves birb memes & indian ringneck! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem