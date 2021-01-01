T-Rex T-Shirt with Fire Brigade Dinosaur Car T-Shirt

This t-shirt graphic says "Firesaurus" and shows a Tyrannosaurus T-Rex on a red fire brigade car vehicle. A gift for the volunteer fire brigade, professional fire brigade and rescue men who extinguish flames with the fire extinguisher and thus save people. This shirt design is suitable for occasions such as nursery school and fire engine. A great gift for firefighters who wear a fire helmet and drive with the fire truck. Ideal for children who want to become a firefighter and love dinosaurs. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem