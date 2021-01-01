Childhood Cancer Survivor I Wear Gold Ribbon T-Shirt

This childhood cancer shirt with sayings or quotes is a great t-shirt tee for children, parents or loved ones to show support to kids suffering from diseases like leukemia, brain tumors, and lymphomas. Cheer on survivors and and hope for a cure! This tshirt is a outfit or apparel for family to wear with gold ribbons during visit to children's hospital, chemotherapy treatments, oncology unit or to raise awareness to the cause of pediatric cancer research Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem