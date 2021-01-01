Chinese Moon Festival- Mooncake Festival T-Shirt

Mid Autumn Festival.Celebrate this year's Chinese Moon Festival in style with our favorite Moon Festival T-Shirt! Shirt features a great rabbit in moon image with celebratory Chinese lanterns in foreground. Grab your moon cakes and get ready to party! Great gift for men women kids mom dad boy girl son daughter boyfriend or girlfriend. Whether you're celebrating in the US or in China, show up to the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival ready to celebrate with our best Moon Festival Shirt!Happy Mooncake Festival, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem