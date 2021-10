Happy Hanukkah 2021 Gnome This funny t-shirt with Hanukkah 2021, Hanukkah, dreidel, menorah candles, gnome design is a to surprise your beloved who is a big fan of Jewish holiday, Christmas day Always help you dress up comfortably. Grab this funny shirt as an awesome present for your mom, dad, grandpa, kids, friends, coworkers on party, Family gathering, Christmas day, Christmas Eve, Jewish family, Challah day Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem