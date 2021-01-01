Hello 2nd grade Sloth Back to school T-Shirt

2nd grade sloth back, school t-shirt, sloth cute love 2nd grade, 2nd grade cute sloth back, school funny, school t shirt, parents friends, boys girls kid student back, cute sloth wearing backpack, students teachers friends schools 2nd grade 2nd, grade, sloth, back, school, t-shirt, cute, love, funny, perfect, day, parents, friends, boys, girls, kid, student, academic, year, wearing, backpack, ruler, pencil, great, students, teachers, schools Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem