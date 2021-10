I Love My Smooth Collie Cool Dog Vintage Retro. Best present for Smooth Collie Dog Lovers. If you are a Smooth Collie owner or a Smooth Collie fan, then this is perfect for you. Show how much you love your pup. Smooth Collie also known as Collie, Smooth Coat. Best present for Father's Day, Christmas, Mother's Day, grandparents day, birthdays, anniversaries everyday gift ideas or any special occasions. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem