I'm A October Woman I Have 3 Sides The Quite Sweet. The Funny And Crazy And The Side You Never Wants To See tee. This tee is great present for women, girls or for your mom who was borns on October, melanins, natural hair. I'm A October Woman I Have 3 Sides The Quite Sweet. Strongs girl, your daughter, wife or your mothers who was borns on October, people who celebrating birthdate or birth month occasion, month on which she was borns. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem