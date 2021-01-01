INTELLIGENCE ADAPT TO CHANGE INSPIRATIONAL SAYING T-SHIRT

1N73LL1G3NC3 15 7H3 4B1L17Y 70 4D4P7 70 CH4NG3, if you can read the motivational word play hidden message quote, then you're a truly geeky intelligent programmer, clever professional or funny nerdy scientist. Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change! Our INTELLIGENCE ADAPT TO CHANGE INSPIRATIONAL SAYING SHIRT makes a great gift idea for any humorous chemistry nerd, education college school student, physics pun humor geek, hilarious computer science instructor, proud math/biology professor or chemist. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem