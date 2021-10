Do you love to read books or novels? Would you call yourself a bibliophile, bookaholic, bookworm, book nerd & frequent visitor of book stores and libraries? Then this funny book lover design is perfect for you. Great book reading gift idea for members of a book club, teachers, librarians, students & any literature junkie you know. If you are looking for book related gifts, this book lover outfit is a great way to go. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem