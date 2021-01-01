Martial Arts Tricking T-Shirt

This design features a martial arts tricker doing a touchdown raiz in front of a vintage looking sunset. Perfect for oldschool trickers but also beginners who just learned how to backflip by watching tutorials and samplers of the most famous trickers. Tricking is a martial arts based sport which contains flips, twists and kicks. The motif is perfect for all who share the passion of tricking. You can wear the design at your tricking session where you want to learn how to do a touchdown raiz, for example. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem