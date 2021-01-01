Never Underestimate The Power Of A Girl With Book T-Shirt

Never Underestimate The Power Of A Girl With A Book Reading T-shirt. If you are a bookworm or a librarian or if you love to read books, then this cool reading design is just for you. Reading books is the best training for your knowledge. Gift idea for Christmas, birthday or any other present giving occasion. Get this present for the special bookworm, librarian, book lover or reader in your life! Featuring unique, retro hand lettering, this t-shirt will help get you through those major feel Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem