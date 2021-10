Postal Service tee Postal Workers tee. This awesome Postal Worker Clothing is for a Postman, Letter Carrier, Post Office Worker, Service Clerk or anyone who loves his Mail Sorter Job at the Post Office, Postal Worker Day tee Funny Post office Worker t shirt Yes I'M Your Mailman No, I Don't Know Where Your Check is. Are you a One of Cool Mail Carrier or Post Office Worker? Then this Amazing Funny Postman t shirt is perfect for you Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem