World's Okayest Dad Shirt Gift For Dad, Gift For Husband, Gift For Father's day Gifts for Holiday, Gifts for Birthday, Gifts for Christma, Gifts for Anniversary Best Dad Ever, World's Okayest Dad T shirt, World's Okayest Dad Shirt This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.