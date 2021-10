Queens Are Born In October Birthday Girl Tee for women, girls. You a Virgo Girl born in month of October Looking for perfect afro zodiac gift for mom, daughter or your wife that is Virgo Girl? This is perfect fit. People who love birthdays, birth month, queens, birthday or October Birthday Girl will love this tee. Queens Are Born In October is sure to be a hit whether it is for grandma, mom, girl. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem