sos Save the World T-Shirt

People who love April 22, science, earth day shirt, vegan, tree, plant, green, animal rights, think green, or wildlife, recycling, litter, pollution, will love this tee shirt. Great present for Men, Women, Dad, Mom, brother or sister and Kids Save the bees, plant trees and swim in our seas because it's Earth Day everyday in this conservation tee. Don't be trashy, save our earth, save the forest, love the land, save the whales & orcas, because sharks need more friends. Choose planet over profit. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem