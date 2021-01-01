Sovereign Citizen T-Shirt

The sovereign citizen movement includes litigants, commentators, and tax protesters who do not believe in the authority of the United States. Sovereign citizens are answerable to common law, not government statutes, and reject taxation as illegitimate. This sovereign citizen design is a perfect gift for those who want to live free from illegitimate government control in the US. Relinquish your US citizenship and reassert your rights as a self-governing free born sovereign citizen. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem