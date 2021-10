This makes a hilarious gift for someone starting a new job, career, or even a student fresh out of school heading into their first day on the job This says This Is What An Awesome This is What an Awesome Dispatcher Looks Like Looks Like. It's a funny gag gift to poke fun at someone working as a This is What an Awesome Dispatcher Looks Like - whether they hate their job or absolutely love working it Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem