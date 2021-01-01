Tissot T-Sport T-Race Chronograph - T1154173706103

Get yourself race ready wearing the Tissot T-Sport T-Race Chronograph. Round 316L stainless steel case with black and grey PVD coating. Adjustable silicone wrist strap. Traditional buckle closure. Luminous three-hand analog display with ETA G10.212 Swiss quartz movement, three sub-dials, and date display window. Chronograph functionality (30 minutes, 1/10 second, central 60-second chronograph hand, add and split functions). Grey sunray dial face features stick index hour markers with a minute track at dial perimeter. Dial ring features tachymeter. Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal window. Water resistant 10 ATM/100 meters. Presentation box included. Swiss made. Measurements: Case Height: 44 mm Case Width: 44 mm Case Depth: 12 mm Band Width: 21 mm Band Circumference/Length: 10 in Weight: 4 oz