QCY T1C True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones with Microphone, 20hr Battery Life Customizing APP Headset Compatible with.

HD Stereo Sound: Powered by a tiny 6mm driver sits inside the headphones to deliver clear sound. Bluetooth 5.0 deliver a faster and more stable wireless connection to your devices. One Step Pairing: After a simple one-tap setup, this buds will automatically on and always connected. Using them is just as easy. Light And Comfortable To Wear: Each individual earphone weighs just 4.8g and is carefully designed to adjust to your ear. The silicone ear tips help to reduce outside noise while improving comfort and stability for the best wearing experience. Exclusive QCY App: In addition to language change, default EQ modes, and OTA firmware update, we add Sleep Mode to help you avoid any unintended activation. You can build T13 in your own way.