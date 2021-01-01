T1D Niece Type 1 Diabetes Awareness Flag Back Print Graphic T-Shirt

I wear blue grey ribbon for my Niece type 1 diabetes awareness distressed American flag graphic on back print design clothing products things & accessories for diabetes awareness month in November. Wear in memory of loved one or for a T1D warrior. Patriotic Type one juvenile diabetes USA flag with sayings quotes for support squad family & special relatives. For the fighters survivors & those who passed in remembrance. Sorry for your loss gift to give condolences to a friend who is grieving loss. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem