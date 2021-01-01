T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo Earphones inEar Builtin Mic.

[TWS & BLUETOOTH 5. 0] - Adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5. 0 technology. T6 Support HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP. Provides in-call stereo sound. Also own fast and stable transmission without tangling. [Hi-Fi Stereo Sound Quality] - T6 Offers a Truly Natural, Authentic Sound and Powerful Bass Performance with 6mm Large Size Speaker Driver. [One step pairing] - pick up 2 headsets from charging box They will connect each other automatically, then only one step easily enter mobile phone Bluetooth setting to pair the earbuds. [IPX8 waterproof] earbuds and charging case inner Nano-coating makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meters deep for 30 minutes. It is suitable for sports to prevent water. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym or singing in the rain. Even Wash the earbuds and base. [Charge on-the-go] - T6 wireless earbuds can last for over 6 hours playtime from a single charge and 24 extra hours in the compact charging case. Charging case even support wireles