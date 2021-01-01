T605 Talkabout 2 Pack Bundle Bundle with MOTDB PMLN7706AR Talkabout TwoWay Radio Carry Pouch

Product 1: IP67 Waterproof: Count on the T605 H2O two-way waterproof radio to keep you connected whether on land or at sea. With its IP67 standard, the T605 H2O withstands constant submersion of up to 1m for 30 minutes and repels the heaviest rain. Product 1: Advanced Built-in Flashlight with White and Red LEDs: Select the white LED setting on the built-in flashlight to light your way during evening activities, unexpected emergencies or power outages. Product 1: Know the Weather In Advance: Keep updated with real-time weather conditions by turning on one of 11 weather channels or initiating weather alerts. NOAA radio service may not be available in all areas. Product 1: 23 Channels Each with 121 Privacy Codes: With 22 channels and 121 privacy codes, totaling 2,662 combinations, its easy to find an available channel. Product 2: Convenient carry pouch protects your Talkabout two-way radio Product 2: Adjustable Stra