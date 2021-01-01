ProForm Carbon T7 Treadmill

PRODUCT FEATURES Powerful Self-Cooling Motor Adjustable Speed & Incline ProShox Cushioning 7" HD touchscreen Two hand-grip EKG sensors built right into the handlebars Self-cooling 2.75 CHP Mach Z motor boasts high levels of inertia 55" deck and 20" width Adjust the speed and incline with QuickSpeed buttons A powerful motor takes you all the way from 0 to 12 miles per hour The Carbon TL lets you move between a 0 and 12 percent incline 1.9" precision-machined, balanced, non-flex rollers decrease tension SpaceSaver design Dual 2" music speakers are built into the console and connect to your audio devices via an auxiliary port Recommended weight capacity: 300 lbs. Machine connects to tablet via Bluetooth but does not contain Bluetooth audio speaker IFIT MEMBERSHIP 30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included Disclaimer: iFIT experience shown. WiFi required. Credit Card required for activation. Family Membership auto-renews for $39/mo., plus tax, unless canceled in advance.