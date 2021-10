Canon’s TA Series ink features LUCIA TD pigment technology. Offering five colors in Black, Matte Black, Cyan, Magenta and Yellow- The TA Series Ink enables high-quality printing for a variety of applications such as poster printing, engineer drawings, and architectural blueprints. The use of pigment ink enables water resistant printing when used with Canon’s water resistant media. Compatible with the TA-20 and TA-30 Large Format Printers.