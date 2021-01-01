Ulla Johnson Tabitha Blouse in White 100% viscose. Made in China. Dry clean only. Front button closures. Detachable neck tie detail. Barrel cuffs with button closure. Contrast stitching detail throughout. Ruffle trim. ULLF-WS209. PS210205. About the designer: Born and raised in Manhattan, Ulla Johnson honed her signature style between the streets of New York and the far-flung destinations of their family travels. Her eponymous line, founded in 2000, immediately caught the attention of the fashion press. The label has become synonymous with custom prints, intricate embroideries, and fine tailoring. With focus on design quality, fit and simplicity, she brings warmth and comfort into our closets.