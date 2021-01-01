MAJORELLE Tabitha Midi Dress in Tan. - size XS (also in L, M, S, XL, XXS) MAJORELLE Tabitha Midi Dress in Tan. - size XS (also in L, M, S, XL, XXS) Self: 77% poly 11% rayon 5% silk 5% spandex 2% nylonLining: 90% poly 10% spandex. Hand wash cold. Partially lined. Off shoulder styling with non-slip silicone lining. Underwired cups. Ruched details throughout. Neckline to hem measures approx 35 in length. Imported. MALR-WD530. MJD471 S19. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.