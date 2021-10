Everyday can be Taco Tuesday in the delicious Life is Good Taco Tuesday Truck Crusher Tee. Short sleeve, regular fit pullover tee offers a ribbed crew neck with a straight hemline. Printed taco truck with text design screened at chest. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Made in Peru. Measurements: Length: 29 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.