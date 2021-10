Tacoma: tacos themed gift, awesome oufit for all Tacoma lovers, people who live in Tacoma, people who love Tacoma and people from Tacoma. Great gift for Tacomans Tacoma: tacos themed gift, awesome oufit for all Tacoma lovers, people who live in Tacoma, people who love Tacoma and people from Tacoma. Great gift for Tacomans Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem