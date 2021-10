Taekwondo Mom T-Shirt for Mommy and monther. Taekwondo Mom Don't Do Keep Calm Thing t-shirt. Great design for your mother who is a taekwondo instructor or does martial arts. Great design for those that practice taekwondo, karate or other martial art or for moms that have a child that is doing Karate. Show your love and support to your taekwondo mom by giving her this shirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem