Rugged enough to withstand depths to 300 meters, this Aquaracer men's watch features a Swiss quartz chronograph movement from TAG Heuer that combines a black dial in a 43mm stainless steel case topped with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. A unidirectional turning bezel surrounds the dial, which features luminescent markers and hands, three chronograph counters and a second hand with a yellow accent. The black rubber secures with a push-button, fold-over deployment clasp with safety.