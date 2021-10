This Indy 500 Limited Edition Formula 1 men's watch from TAG Here features a cockpit-like gray dial with a checkered flag decoration, small seconds subdial and a grande date feature at 6 o'clock. A scratch-resistant sapphire crystal tops the 42mm stainless steel case surrounded by a countdown scale bezel, which pairs well with the stainless steel bracelet that secures with a push-button deployment clasp. The men's watch features a Swiss quartz movement, and is water-resistant to 200 meters.