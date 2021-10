This motor sports inspired Formula 1 men's watch from TAG Heuer highlights a black dial with a blue GMT hand and hand-applied indexes with luminescent markers and hands. The 41mm stainless steel case is topped by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and has a stainless steel and blue bezel. The watch features a Calibre 7 automatic movement and is water-resistant to 200 meters. The stainless steel bracelet secures with a double safety clasp.