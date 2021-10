Calgon Tahitian Orchid Body Spray for Women, 8 Oz. This fragrance was created by calgon with perfumer marvel fields and released in 2003. This is a great floral fragrance with a little gentle loving from some fruit. as fresh as a tropical breeze and completely enjoyable to wear. let this scent take you away to a tropical paradise. it is a magical blend of tahitian orchid, mimosa, romantic jasmine, lemon and melon.