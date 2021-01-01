ALAÏA Tailored Pant in Black 100% cotton. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Hidden side zip closure. Boned waistband. Pleated fabric details at front. Back waist darts. ALIA-WP7. AA9P0040TT364. About the designer: The late Azzedine Alaïa had a comprehensive understanding of the female form, thanks to an education in sculpture from École des Beaux-Arts. Revered for his bodycon silhouettes that defined the aesthetic of Paris in the ‘80s, the Tunisian designer was also known for his intricate footwear, statement bags and laser-cut accessories.