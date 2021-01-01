Naturalizer Taimi Heeled Sandal - Ivory/Off White - Size 4 M-Medium

Naturalizer Taimi Heeled Sandal A new classic for your closet. This versatile silhouette goes with everything and is not your average dress heel. With advanced cushioning, lightweight materials and thoughtfully finished with genuine leather and premium fabrics, this essential style is designed to feel beautiful from the inside out. Versatile and classic, Strappy silhouette, Heel sling strap with adjustable buckle closure Leather, fabric or synthetic leather/fabric upper Non-slip outsole with approx. 2 1/2" heel N5 Contour technology Made in China