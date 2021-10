Retro Tshirt design of a dog that is native to Taiwan. Each design in this bi-linqual series describes the unique characteristics of the animal. This is a wonderful gift for people who want to show their support for Taiwan and enjoy fun graphics that tell a story. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.