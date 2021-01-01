Take Cover Radiant Cream Concealer - Ivory by Delilah for Women - 0.12 oz Concealer

delilah Take Cover Cream Concealer is the ultimate radiant, creamy concealer ideal for softening the appearance of fine lines and dark circles, giving the skin vibrant, even-toned radiance This smooth, hydrating concealer gives medium to full coverage that is buildable and contains light-reflecting pigments Enriched with Acanthium Flower extract and Vitamin E, to assist the natural process of cell regeneration, this concealer can help to repair imperfections and hide the signs of fatigue delilah's principles: all items are paraben free, dermatologically or ophthalmologically tested, & delilah aims to minimize their impact on the environment through their responsible sourcing delilah is proud to be certified by PETA as a cruelty free brand, no animal testing is conducted or commissioned for any delilah products, nor do they sell in any markets that require animal testing