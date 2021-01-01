Take Meowt Of This World - Funny Astronaut Cat Pun Tank Top

Take Meowt Of This World is a funny and cute astronaut cat design meaning "take me out of this world". The design features a cat wearing an astronaut suit and holding the moon with his hands, on the background there are some milky way galaxy planets. A design to get for your son or daughter who loves cats and astronauts to let them show their passion for pets and astronomy wearing this cat in space design with a background of planets and stars. Have fun wearing this while petting your cats. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem