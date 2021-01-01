Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: A lightweight makeup remover that quickly dissolves tenacious eye and face makeup, including sunscreen. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: It transforms from a solid balm to a silky oil upon application, cleans thoroughly and rinses off completely. It also helps gently remove the stress of pollution so skin looks younger, longer. It's non-greasy and non-drying. How to use: Use your fingertips to massage the balm over dry skin. Rinse well with warm water and pat dry. Follow with your skincare regimen- 3.8 oz- 100% fragrance-free- Ophthalmologist tested- Nonacnegenic- Allergy tested