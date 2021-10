What it is: A pack of ready-to-go towelettes that whisk away face and eye makeup without irritation or the need for water. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: Each towelette is saturated with a gentle micellar cleansing liquid that removes face and eye makeup anywhere, anytime. The resealable package makes these towelettes perfect for the gym, travel or quick makeup changes. How to use: Lift the seal to remove a towelette and unfold it