Take the Highway Dnipro Traffic Ukraine Rush Hour Memes Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Dnieper River design of our Buzzword themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Funny fans, this Humor trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10339400069 ways to use this vintage Witty themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Funny Saying inspired look your Hilarious addicts will surely love. Perfect for Colleague everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.