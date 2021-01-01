Take the Highway Florence Funny Italy Humor Traveler Traffic Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Italian design of our Funny Saying themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Travel Lover fans, this City of Lilies trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10339800143 ways to use this vintage Hilarious themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Travel Buddies inspired look your Hodophile addicts will surely love. Perfect for Congestion everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.