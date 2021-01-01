Take the Highway Greensboro Trip North Carolina Travel Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Greensborian design of our Traveler themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Rush Hour fans, this Gate City trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10339500200 ways to use this vintage US Cities themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Travel Buddy inspired look your Congestion addicts will surely love. Perfect for Trend everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.