Take the Highway Sheffield Trip UK Travel Traffic Memes Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Sheffielder design of our Traveler themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Congestion fans, this United Kingdom trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10339500177 ways to use this vintage British themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Travel Buddy inspired look your Logjam addicts will surely love. Perfect for Buzzword everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.