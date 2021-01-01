Take the Highway Tokyo Traffic Japan Rush Hour Memes Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Tokyoite design of our Buzzword themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Funny fans, this Shibuya Crossing trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10339400018 ways to use this vintage Humor themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Witty inspired look your Funny Saying addicts will surely love. Perfect for Colleague everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.