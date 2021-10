This is a great present for the husband, wife, boyfriend or girlfriend of a Musician! "Sorry This Guy Is Already Taken by a Super Hot Musician" apparel Musician Husband apparel! Show how much you love your Musician husband, wife, boyfriend or girlfriend with this great apparel! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.