TONYMOLY Tako Pore Peel-Off Pack in Beauty: NA. Korean beauty brand Tonymoly fuses high quality ingredients with innovative technology to clear and detoxify pores. The Tako Pore Peel-Off Pack is a powerful suction peel-off mask that removes dirt, blackheads, and excess oil. The purifying formula dries down to easily draw out blackheads and other pore-clogging impurities.. Charcoal Powder extracts blackheads, whiteheads, and other skin impurities. Dead Sea Salt provides soothing after-care. Suitable for all skin types. 3.72 oz. Apply on clean face avoiding mouth and eye area. Leave on for 10-15 minutes or until dry. Remove starting from the bottom and working upward. TYMO-WU37. SS04027800. Born in 2006 in Seoul, TONYMOLY has already become a household name in South Korea. Having pioneered the Korean beauty trend that has taken the cosmetic world by storm, the brand is recognized for its high-quality ingredients combined with innovative technology and unique, inimitable packaging. TONYMOLY has quickly risen to become the world's leading brand in the Korean beauty and beyond, fusing fun ideas with outstanding formulas.